VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION PUBLIC HEARING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS PROGRAM YEAR (PY) 2022 — MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

PROGRAM YEAR (PY) 2022

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in accordance with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) requirements, the Village of Lake Orion Village Council will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362, for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Year 2022 application in the approximate amount of $9,333 to fund eligible projects. All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at Lake Orion Village Hall located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Mi 4862 until December 13, 2021 during regular business hours, Monday thru Friday from 9:00 to a.m. To 4:30 p.m. Comments may also be submitted via email at villageadmin@lakeorion.org .

ACCOMMODATIONS

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village, at least three (3) business days in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations. The Village of Lake Orion will provide foreign language or hearing impaired interpretation services for those individuals who contact the village to request such services at least seven (7) days prior to the meeting.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk