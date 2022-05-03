Village of Lake Orion – Proposed Ordinance 22.09 – Cost Recovery

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED

ORDINANCE

Proposed Ordinance 22.09 – Cost Recovery

At its Regular Meeting of April 25, 2022, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 22.09, an Ordinance to amend the codification of ordinances by and for the Village of Lake Orion, Michigan, designated as the Code of Lake Orion, by adding new Subsection entitled Fire Department Cost Recovery, to Chapter 94, of Title IX, of the Code of Lake Orion, for the Village of Lake Orion, Michigan. The effect of this ordinance, if adopted, is to provide financial reimbursement for the response by fire operations by those receiving direct benefits from the fire protection service and to provide for recovery for the costs of fire operations for emergency responses to maintain an adequate fire protection response to protect the public health, safety and welfare.

The Village Council has scheduled a Public Hearing on Proposed Ordinance No. 22.09 for Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM in the Village of Lake Orion Council Chambers at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI. The purpose of the hearing is to grant interested parties an opportunity to offer comments on the proposed ordinance; written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance will be considered by the Lake Orion Village Council at its Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, Monday, May 23, 2023 following the Public Hearing. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is available on the Village website at www.lakeorion.org .

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102) or galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: May 4, 2022

Posted: May 2, 2022