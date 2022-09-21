Village of Lake Orion — Notice to lake users of Lake Orion

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO USERS OF LAKE ORION

THIS INFORMATION IS CONTINGENT ON WHEN THE VILLAGE RECEIVES THE

PERMIT FROM THE DNR

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: EGLE will be issuing a permit for the Lake Orion Drawdown. The

drawdown will start on September 26, 2022 and be completed by October 17, 2022 (lowest

level). The lake level is to start being raised on November 7, 2022.

Residents will have till the end of September to get their boats safely out of the water. They will

have at least three weeks to complete their work and most likely almost till the end of the year.

It takes longer to refill the lake so they really have more than enough time to complete their

projects.