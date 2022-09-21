Village of Lake Orion — Notice to lake users of Lake Orion

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO USERS OF LAKE ORION
THIS INFORMATION IS CONTINGENT ON WHEN THE VILLAGE RECEIVES THE
PERMIT FROM THE DNR
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: EGLE will be issuing a permit for the Lake Orion Drawdown. The
drawdown will start on September 26, 2022 and be completed by October 17, 2022 (lowest
level). The lake level is to start being raised on November 7, 2022.
Residents will have till the end of September to get their boats safely out of the water. They will
have at least three weeks to complete their work and most likely almost till the end of the year.
It takes longer to refill the lake so they really have more than enough time to complete their
projects.