Village of Lake Orion — CHANGE IN ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE HOURS

ATTENTION VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES
Effective August 1, 2022, The Village of Lake Orion has changed its Administrative Office
Hours to the following:
Monday – Thursday: 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM
Friday: Offices Closed
If you have any questions, please contact the Village of Lake Orion Administrative
Offices at 248-693-8391 or villageadmin@lakeorion.us
Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, MiPMC
Village Clerk
Publish: The Lake Orion Review August 3, 2022
Run on Cable: July 28, 2022 to August 30, 2022