Village of Lake Orion BZA Public Hearing – Aug. 18, 2022

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

THURSDAY, August 18th 2022

The Village of Lake Orion Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Appeal No. A-22-02 at the Lake

Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, on Thursday, August 18th , 2022 at 7:30 PM in the

Council Chambers.

This Public Hearing relates to 373 North Shore (parcel ID number 09-02-305-017). A complete legal description of the

property is on file in the Village Offices. The subject site is located in the RL (Residential Lake One Family Dwelling)

Zoning District. The site is currently vacant as the existing structures on the site have been completely demolished

and removed. The applicant proposes to build a new single-family dwelling with attached garage on the site. The

proposal will require the following variances from the Zoning Ordinance:

1. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT

Front (street) Yard Setback – 25.00 feet minimum required

– 13.30 feet proposed

– 11.70 foot variance requested

2. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT

Lot Coverage – 40.00 % maximum permitted (3,075.2 sq. ft)

– 41.21 % coverage proposed (3,168.3 sq. ft)

– 1.21 % variance requested (93.10 sq. ft)

3. ARTICLE 13, GENERAL PROVISION, SECTION 13.11. Accessory Buildings and Structures, sub-section B.2.b

Garage Setback – 20.00 feet minimum required

– 13.30 feet proposed

– 6.70 foot variance requested

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be

accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. The site plan and supporting

documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village

Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362

during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to

contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk