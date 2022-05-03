Village of Lake Orion BZA Public Hearing 5-19-22 — 614 Detroit Avenue

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

THURSDAY, May 19th 2022

The Village of Lake Orion Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Appeal No. A-22-01 at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 7:30 PM in the Council Chambers.

This Public Hearing relates to 614 Detroit Avenue (parcel ID number 09-02-352-011). A complete legal description of the property is on file in the Village Offices. The subject site is located in the RL (Residential Lake One Family Dwelling) Zoning District. The site is occupied by an existing non-conforming dwelling. The applicant proposes to construct a deck on the north side of the dwelling which does not comply with the side yard setbacks and exceeds permitted lot coverage. The proposal will require the following variances from the Zoning Ordinance:

1. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT Side (east) Yard Setback – 5.00 feet minimum required – 2.90 feet proposed – 2.10 foot variance requested 2. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT Side (west) Yard Setback – 5.00 feet minimum required – 1.40 feet proposed – 3.60 foot variance requested 3. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RL ZONING DISTRICT Lot Coverage – 40.00 % maximum coverage permitted – 47.30 % coverage proposed – 7.30 % variance requested

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. The site plan and supporting documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk