Village council looks to fill vacant seat

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Lake Orion Village Council voted 6-0 during its meeting on Monday to officially accept Ray Hammond’s resignation from the council.

Now, the village council has 30 days to find his replacement.

The village council will now advertise for the position and accept applications from village residents to fill the seat for the remainder of Hammond’s term, which runs through the November 2022 general election.

Hammond submitted his resignation to council President Ken Van Portfliet and village Manager Joe Young in a letter dated March 21, 2021.

The council will likely appoint a candidate to fill the seat during the May 10 regular council meeting; or, it could hold a special meeting before May 12 to vote on Hammond’s replacement.

Anyone interested in applying for the position can download a form from the village website, lakeorion.org, under the “Forms & Downloads” tab, or request a form from village Clerk Susan Galeczka.

Applicants should also include a resume with their application and mail or submit it in person to: Village of Lake Orion, Attn: Clerk Susan Galeczka, Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

So far, only former village Councilmember Bradley Mathisen, who lost his re-election bid in November 2020, has filed an application for the open village council seat.

If the village receives more than one application for the seat, councilmembers agreed that it would be best to schedule interviews for the position.

Hammond is now the seventh councilmember to resign from the council since 2001.