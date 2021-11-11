Veterans Day surprise at Orion Oaks Elementary

Connect on Linked in

Army Sgt. Destiny Vinson returned to Lake Orion to surprise her younger sister Morgan at Orion Oaks Elementary on Veterans Day.

Sgt. Vinson, a 2017 Lake Orion High School graduate, last saw Morgan in April. Vinson is stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

To watch the video of the sisters’ reunion, click play on the video below.

Video provided by Lake Orion Community Schools

Videos are also available on the Lake Orion Community Schools YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0P-VJ9egkR7ki5wIAwnOQg