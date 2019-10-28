Vanderver, Marvin M.; 74, of Oxford

Marvin M. Vanderver; of Oxford; passed away on October 24, 2019. He was 74-years-old. Marvin is the beloved husband of Linda for 42 years; loving father of Dawn (Richard) Solt, Todd Vanderver, Craig (Cheri) Vanderver, T.J. (Lisa) Sanchez and Mark Sanchez; loving grandfather of Richard, Brittany, Ryan and Vanessa; and dear great-grandfather of 7. He is also the dear brother of the late Jean Steward, the late James Vanderver, the late Lonnie Vanderver, Patricia Czarnecki, Kathy Munson, Grace Manney, Lacy Vanderver, Pamela Belknap and Sophia Scorzelli.

Marvin will always be remembered for two things: U of M football and cars. Since the young age of 16 he has been a car enthusiast. Marvin is a member of various car clubs, and he loved cruising around and collecting cars. He also was a devoted father to his kids. He enjoyed coaching his kids in baseball and being involved with the Boy Scouts. Marvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12 noon at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marv’s honor may be made to the Lake Orion United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home. www.sparksgriffin.com.