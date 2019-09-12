Used book sale at the Orion Twp. Public Library

The Friends of the Orion Township Public Library will host a gently used book sale from Sept. 18-21.

Public sale days are:

10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19

Half Off Day: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

$5 bag day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21:

There is also an exclusive preview day for Friends of the Library members and teachers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17. Membership is available at the door. The public is welcome from 4-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.

“Our Friends book sales are a great place to pick up new reading material and help the Friends raise funds for our library at the same time,” said Jan Thomas, secretary of the Friends of the Orion Township Public Library.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the book sale, or learning more about the Friends of the Library, can contact the Orion Township Public Library, 825 Joslyn Rd., at 248-693-3000; by emailing friends@orionlibrary.org, or through their webpage, orionlibrary.org/friends.

Gently used book donations are accepted all year long at the library in the bins against the wall by the Twice-Told Tales shelves in the lobby.

The Friends are a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that started in 1985 “to promote public support of the Orion Township Public Library and the library in the community, to promote reading, literacy and lifelong learning, and to maintain an association of persons interested in the library,” the Friends of the Library said in a media release.

Friends act in cooperation with the library board and staff, serving as a liaison between the community and library.

All money raised by the Friends, except for minimal administrative costs such as postage and printing, is donated directly to the library in the way of program funding, material purchases and monetary contributions. – J.N.