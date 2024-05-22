Todd L. Rachel, 85, of Lake Orion

Todd L. Rachel of Lake Orion passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2024, after a long but courageous battle with cancer. He was 85 years old.

Todd leaves behind his loving wife, Jean, with whom he shared an incredible 62 years of marriage; son Todd (Mary Lou) Rachel of Scandia, Minnesota, son John (Mia) Rachel of Chicago, and daughter Cynthia (Michael) Reich of Grosse Pointe Park; grandchildren Skylah (Jordan) Sillman, Savannah Rachel, Joelle Reich, Logan Rachel, Emma Reich, Benjamin Rachel, and Darcy Rachel; sisters Peggy Walker and Debbie Dougherty, along with many nieces and nephews.

Todd was born on August 6, 1938, in Elmira, New York to the late Todd Rachel and Ruth Barnes. He graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira Heights, NY, State University of New York at Alfred, where he was president of 100 Voice Choir, Michigan State University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Sloan School of Management at MIT.

He served his country as a military police officer in the United States Army.

Todd was a licensed professional engineer with a career that involved Bendix Corporation, TRW and ITT. He spent three years in Toulouse, France as Vice President of Renix, a joint venture between Bendix and Renault. He was a member of the St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, served many years on the board of the Indianwood Homeowner’s Association, Oakland County Lake Board, as well as many years as president of the board for the Birch Hills Hunting Club (Harrison, Michigan).

Todd instilled education and hard work in his children and grandchildren. He was passionate about hunting, golfing, making a “to do” list, maintaining his meticulous landscaping, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024 at St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, Lake Orion. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.

Donations or memorials may be made to his favorite organization, Leader Dogs for the Blind, Rochester Hills, or to St. Mary’s in the Hills Church.

