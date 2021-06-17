That’s some ‘Sick’ Pizza: New pizzeria set to open next week

Bringing a new taste to town, from the left are Scott Taylor, Luke Taylor, Tanner Stokes and Joe Hewitt. Photo by D. Rush

By Don Rush

Pizza called.

Scott Taylor answered.

And, soon Oxford will have its newest pizzeria. The Sick Pizza Company at 33 N. Washington Street downtown is slated to open next week. Taylor, with his partner Tom Bailey took over the old Vendetti’s Pizza & Sub business in May.

“We had the chance and took it,” Taylor said. “I think downtown Oxford is really on it’s way up. The village has been awesome and the DDA (Downtown Development Authority) has been very supportive.”

And, before anyone asks, “Sick Pizza Co.” got its name because Bailey already has a “Sick” brand in the motoracing world. He builds and races street legal drag racing vehicles.

Sick Pizza will offer Detroit Style Deep Dish pizza along with hand tossed round pizza, subs, sandwhiches, salads and snacks. Taylor promises all dough will be prepared daily and all the meats will be cooked in house. Sub buns will be made from scratch with their “secret” bun recipe.

Taylor is not new to the pizza business. “I started as a kid working at Marco’s Pizza in the old L/S grocery store plaza in Lake Orion. Then Guidos and then Fatty’s pizza.”

After an 11-year stint with Lake Orion Plumbing, the pandemic caused Taylor to rethink things. “When we were finally able to get back to work, the boss looked at me and said, ‘So, when are you gonna’ open your own pizza place?’”

The rest is history. Taylor worked with and at Vendetti’s to help the transition from the old company to the new. He also hired two employees from Vendetti’s. “I promised them they would not miss a pay check,” Taylor said. “I kept them busy.”

The two are Oxford High School grads, Tanner Stokes and Joe Hewitt. They along with Taylor, and his nephew Luke Taylor, have been busy for about a month cleaning, painting and getting ready for next week’s soft opening.

“I’m excited to be making pizzas again. I am done with painting!” he said, smiling.

Taylor thanked his family for their support in this new endeavor. “They have been wonderful.”

Taylor is not new to the area. He is a 1992 Lake Orion High School graduate and currently is on the Lake Orion School board.

Their phone number is 248- 628-1540. You can also view their menu and order online by visiting their website, SickPizza.com.