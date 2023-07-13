‘Sunset on the Lake’ event to raise funds for Orion Art Center

The Orion Art Center and the Reighard family will host a nationally acclaimed speed painter during a fundraiser on Aug. 4.

“This is your chance to see a gorgeous lake sunset from the largest home on Lake Orion, enjoy wines and food from local restaurants, mix and mingle and watch renowned speed painting artist, Dave Santia, do his thing! “ said Reggie Sferlazza, development director for the Orion Art Center.

The Sunset on the Lake event is from 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the lakefront home of Rob, Donna, Christine and Hailey Reighard. Those who purchase tickets will be given the address. In addition to speed painting, the event features a taste of the town from local restaurants and a wine tasting from Wine Social.

Limited tickets remain for the event and are $40 per person. Tickets are available at www.orionartcenter.org under the events tab. For more information, call the Orion Art Center at 248-693-4986

The event benefits the Orion Art Center and its efforts to bring art to the Lake Orion community.

“Our hosts, Rob, Donna, Christine and Hailey Reighard moved into the home in 2015 after years of design and building. The home was a collaboration of love with their son, Anthony Reighard, who was a brilliant fixture in the Lake Orion community, running M&B Graphics. Anthony passed away in 2021 at the age of 43, a devastation to the family and community,” Sferlazza said.

Santia, a lifelong artist and speed painter for the last dozen years, and Anthony were childhood friends in the 1980s until the Reighard’s moved and the friends lost touch. Anthony and Dave reconnected at a fundraiser just before the pandemic, Sferlazza said.

