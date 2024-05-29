Summer Reading Kickoff at the Orion Twp. Public Library

The Summer Reading Kickoff begins in the reading garden at the Orion Township Public Library, 825 Joslyn Rd, on June 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual program for youth, teens and adults will have blow-up obstacle courses, strolling entertainment and activities hosted by local organizations. Two local food trucks will also be available to help celebrate the start of summer.

Guests will also be able to register for the Summer Reading program during the first weekend, and enter for a chance to win a family prize pack to a Detroit Tigers game.

Around 500 kids participated in the Summer Reading Program last year, experiencing the joy of reading, completing library-related tasks and keeping their minds sharp over summer break to avoid the “summer slide.”