Sims, Linda H.; 64, formerly of Lake Orion

Linda Haines Sims went to be with our Lord on May 9, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with leukemia. She was 64-years-old. Linda was a resident of Leesburg, Florida, and former resident of Lake Orion and Hadley, Michigan. She was the cherished wife of Mark Sims for 43 years, and an amazing mother to Lindsay and Kelly (Larry) Plummer. Linda loved being a grandmother, and leaves behind Jacob, Josh, and Sydney Plummer, and Emily Davis. She was the sister of Joseph Haines III and Karen (Gary) Vollen, and Marlene Haines, who was her caretaker and sister. She will be greatly missed by her sisters-in-law LuAnn (Dennis) Churchill, Cheryl (Dennis) Mahan, and Carol (Charles) Hanning, and her mother-in-law Jeanette Frady.

Linda was a 1972 graduate of Lake Orion High School and an employee at the Lake Orion Farmer Jack for 35 years. She was also a member of the Leesburg, Florida Eagles. She loved watching her husband Mark play softball and was always his biggest cheerleader. Linda loved to play pickleball and she and Mark liked to take camping trips with their grandchildren and their dog, Hank. Linda loved playing cards with her Florida friends. She was a selfless woman who loved her family and her friends above herself, but above all else, she loved Jesus. When she was in Michigan, she was a regular attendant of the River Church in Goodrich.