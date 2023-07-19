Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help identifying suspects who disseminated hateful flyers

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying suspects who placed flyers with hate rhetoric on the driveways of a local neighborhood sometime early Monday.

The flyers were placed in Ziplock baggies, along with dried corn, and strewn on driveways in the Hi Hill subdivision. The neighborhood is on the east side of S. Lapeer Road north of Silverbell Road.

Lt. Darren Ofiara, commander of the OCSO Orion Township Substation, said his department is investigating but asks for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects.

Anyone who has video footage – such as from a Ring doorbell or a security camera – is asked to share that video with the Orion Township sheriff’s office, Ofiara said. Contact the sheriff’s office at 248-393-0090 for tips, or the Dispatch Center at 248-858-4911 for crimes in-progress.

Ofiara said there were multiple different flyers placed into Ziplock baggies.

A resident who contacted The Lake Orion Review said he was walking along Hi Hill Drive and Hi Lure Drive on Monday morning and found flyers wrapped in baggies on most of the driveways.

“I called the Oakland Sheriff (office) who responded within five minutes. The officer opened the baggie and there were five small fliers inside with all kinds of Nazi/KKK hate rhetoric as well as kernels of corn,” the man said. “Just disgusting stuff. I’d hate to see a small kid open one of these without an adult around.”

Ofiara said his department was unsure if this was a singular incident, or if other residential areas had similar flyers dropped on their property.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office, and report any suspicious behavior in their neighborhoods.