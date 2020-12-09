Sharon Kay Eckler, 75, of Lake Orion

Connect on Linked in

Sharon Kay Eckler (Beardslee) of Lake Orion passed peacefully on December 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was 75.

Sharon is the loving wife of Edward Eckler Sr.; dear mother of Ed (Kim) Eckler Jr. and Leslie Neisler; and adoring grandmother of Troy Owen, Josh Eckler, Corben Eversole, Regan Neisler and Rylee Neisler.

She is also survived by her siblings, Kelly (Ken) Nicks and Jeanine (Jason) Schrader.

Sharon was a member of the Red Hat Society where she served as queen.

She enjoyed stamping, crafting and teaching various projects through the community center.

In her early years Sharon was a locally sought after cake decorator and candy maker.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be announced soon. Masks are required for visitation.

Online guestbook: sparksgriffin.com.