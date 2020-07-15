Seven candidates vie for four Orion Twp. Trustee seats

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The entire seven-member Orion Township Board of Trustees are up for election in this election cycle, but the race for township trustee, especially on the Republican ticket in the primary election, is the only contested race.

Republican township trustee candidates Brian Birney, Julia Dalrymple, Marie Monaco, Michael Flood, Jr. and Kim Urbanowski face off in the Aug. 4 primary, with the top four vote getters moving on to the general election where they will face off against Democrats Cheyenne Dwyer and Eileen Nolton.

Dwyer and Nolton are the lone candidates on the Democratic ticket in the primary and will move on to the general election, where they will compete against the top four Republican candidates.

The top four candidates, from either party, who receive the most votes in November will win four-year seats on the township board.

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett, Clerk Penny Shults and Treasurer Donni Steele are running unopposed on the Republican ticket in the primary. There are no Democratic challengers.

Unless someone files to run as a non-partisan candidate by the Friday deadline it appears that Barnett, Shults and Steele will have a clear path to another four years on the township board.

To help introduce the Orion Township trustee candidates to the community, the candidates were asked to give some background information and answer three questions.

The candidates’ responses, listed alphabetically, are:

Brian Birney

Age: 39

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Orion Township Trustee 2016 – Present, Elections Commission 2016 – Present

Occupation: Owner – The Birney Directive and Lake Orion’s American Summer.

Community involvement: Active member of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as President for two consecutive terms. Youth sports coach for 8 years including OOSL and NFL Flag Football.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the township?

Safety and security is and will always be my number one priority. We must continue to build and enhance the Fire Department and our relationship with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Orion Police Department.

The balance of urban and rural living. We all enjoy new restaurants, stores and attractions, but not at the expense of why Lake Orion is such an appealing place to live. We need to work with and embrace new businesses, but find the balance of where they develop and how it impacts our community.

Innovation. We have an extremely unique community that should be taking advantage of it’s resources, while benefiting the residents and businesses. We should encourage new events and gatherings like Lake Orion’s American Summer, which I’m the Founder of. We need to continue to embrace our culture and make Lake Orion better than it’s ever been in a responsible, manageable way.

How important is it to listen to residents and address their concerns?

Our residents elected us to be here and to be their voice. The elected officials must always remember this and take it into consideration in every decision we make. We must be strong and resolute, not caving or wavering because of criticism.

What is an important trait/characteristic that you bring to the board and Orion residents?

Proven Success.

I was President of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce (two consecutive term) as well as President and Chief Marketing Officer of my own business, The Birney Directive.

During my term as President of the Chamber, we implemented a five-year plan, exceeding or accomplishing most of the goals in year two.

The Birney Directive continues to be successful, serving numerous local businesses in multiple industries, as well as contributing services to local non-profits and community organizations.

I was selected as a member of the 2016 Elite 40 Under 40 class, which recognizes 40 professionals and thought leaders who live or work in Oakland County. The honorees have achieved excellence and contributed to the quality of life in their communities.

I’m a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. While serving overseas, I won Marine of the Quarter, which was the second time I received this designation.

Julia Dalrymple

Age: 39

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Current Orion Township Trustee 2018 – present

Occupation: Lake Orion High School Marketing Education Educator, DECA Advisor (co-curricular high school marketing organization) Dragon’s Den Store Advisor, Work Based Learning Coordinator and Mommy to 3 small children

Community involvement: Forgotten Harvest Volunteer, Miracle Field Volunteer, Kaboom! Playground builder, HOA Treasurer, Parks and Safety Path Enthusiast, spectator at every LOHS sports event

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the township?

To me the most important issue would be to continue to plan and prepare to provide the best services for our residents. One example is preparing to provide ALS (Advanced Life Support) with our Lake Orion Fire Department. I also want to continue to improve and provide amenities that keep our property values high- like park improvements and more safety path connections using our master plan and resident input.

How important is it to listen to residents and address their concerns?

Listening is the number one job of an elected official! At the grocery store, the playground , the school pick up line– I am always willing and ready to listen. Not every decision I make is a popular one on the Board, but I weigh the facts and make the best decisions I can for our residents. Just as I listen to all my students in my classroom, everyone needs to have their opinion heard and valued. I love the old saying, “You have two ears and one mouth for a reason.”

What is an important trait/characteristic that you bring to the board and Orion residents?

I believe I am a great listener and independent thinker. I’m always willing to jump in and tackle problems independent of the board to help our residents. I’m not afraid to work hard and I’m willing to go the extra mile for our residents.

Cheyenne Dwyer

Democratic candidate Cheyenne Dwyer did not respond.

Michael Flood Jr.

Age: 71

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Orion Twp. Board of Trustees, 2011-Present

Occupation: Retired 40 yrs. GM Truck-Pontiac, Skilled Trades Journeyman

Community involvement: Life-long community involved resident. Starting as a youth, member Cub Scouts Pack 59 and Boy Scouts Troop 59. Served 10-yrs. volunteer firefighter Orion Township Fire Department-Station #3, nine-term elected president Gingellville Community Center and numerous township voluntary citizen’s advisory committees.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the township?

The top issues facing our diversified Lake Orion/Orion township community include public safety, preserving our public open spaces, natural resources and managing the budget. Especially during this horrific COVID-19 pandemic we find ourselves experiencing.

It is crucial that our township first responders, police and fire, have the necessary funding and resources to continue to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of all Orion residents as well, the general public.

Continue being proactive preserving and maintaining our township parks, trails and safety pathways. Good stewards protecting our natural resources, air, lakes, streams and land through education and proper collection and disposal of household solid waste and recyclable products as well, household hazardous waste materials.

How important is it to listen to residents and address their concerns?

Communication is the most important skill for a public servant. Constituents want to be heard and share their thoughts/concerns, whether it be pro or con, with their respective local grassroots elected/appointed officials.

We may not always totally agree on a subject matter, however, it is incumbent that their respective viewpoint be taken seriously and be considered during the public Board deliberation and consensus decision making process.

Throughout my own personal life and career experience, I have tried my absolute best to adhere to my late mother’s family value teachings, “please listen before you speak”.

What is an important trait/characteristic that you bring to the Board and Orion residents?

The valuable experience of serving as a member of the Boy Scouts of America has influenced my whole life experience. As well, community upbringing and service; The Boy Scout Oath – Honor, Duty, God and Country. Motto, “Be Prepared”. Scouting Law, Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, etc.

These are the same values and virtues I bring to the Board serving as a trustee and the additional responsible leadership role to serve our great Lake Orion/Orion township community.

I am asking for your continued support for the future of Orion township.

Marie Monaco

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Committee member for various causes, Volunteer for various candidates

Occupation: IT Sr Manager

Community involvement: Various levels

LEADERSHIP OAKLAND – Pontiac, MI,

Planning Committee Chair/Project Leader, Micah 6 Green House

Directed a team comprised of 55 executive leaders/business owners. Oversaw construction and development of greenhouse. Led Annual Day of Service that raised $20K in funds for community.

Directed many charity events to help needy families.

Directed HOA initiatives.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the township?

Education

COVID has impacted the social fabric of Orion Township and many other cities and towns across our nation. Even though the Orion Township Board of Trustees doesn’t have formal authority over the education systems, residents will look to their elected officials and trusted leaders for guidance. Many if not all residents, regardless if they are a student, parent, teacher, social worker, etc., will continue to experience significant disruptions until learning is returned to normality. These disruptions can come in the form of social, nutritional, housing, and health services. An elected official has a duty to its residents to keep everyone safe.

Small Business

COVID has impacted small businesses in Orion Township as in many other cities and towns across our nation. Click on Detroit, May 5, 2020 survey concluded that 1 of 7 small business are not confident about surviving COVID. Orion Township takes pride in their small businesses and are aware that they are the heart and soul of the community. Their success is essential to economic growth and prosperity. To keep the economy growing and reduce unemployment the township should work with the Oakland County Small Business Association to lend more support to its entrepreneurs to get residents back to work.

How important is it to listen to residents and address their concerns?

An elected official’s duty is to protect the health, safety and welfare of all residents. That means respecting every citizen’s fundamental freedoms, property, and the right to be heard on all Township matters. It is especially fair and just to have public input before major decisions are made.

What is an important trait/characteristic that you bring to the board and Orion residents?

I have been a leader most of my adult life, this is my passion. I have learned a vast number of tools from academia and great leaders. I intend to use these tools to motivate my constituents through goal-setting and overcoming challenges. I will provide guidance and inspiration to improve performance.

Eileen Nolton

Age: 55

Political party: Democratic Party

Political experience: long-time activist and first-time candidate.

Occupation: Educator

Community involvement: I have actively been involved in many initiatives and outreach activities throughout the community:

• Elks Club, helping serve breakfast to homeless veterans.

• I have organized food collection drives for the Orion Center.

• Served as the current secretary of the North Oakland Democratic Club.

• I organized a donation drive to help provide economic relief for UAW striking members in October 2019.

• Helped organize a “Community Conversation on Race” which featured a frank discussion about how our community can do better in the areas of policing, education, and in ensuring we champion diversity.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the township?

Now more than ever, we need leadership that welcomes diversity of thought and ideology on the Orion Board of Trustees. The board needs a trustee that understands our community’s evolving social, racial, and economic diversity. All of our residents should feel welcomed, valued, and fully represented. That starts with bold leadership. One that encourages a team of trustees from more than a single political party with the same political point of view.

Also, it’s essential that we take a more thoughtful, measured approach to development. Our area boasts some of the most beautiful green spaces in the county, and strategic plans must balance development with the preservation of natural spaces, parks, and the protection of our environment. As a trustee, I’ll prioritize stewardship with sensibly increasing revenue and fiscal responsibility.

How important is it to listen to residents and address their concerns?

The importance of listening to residents and addressing their concerns is one of the main reasons I decided to run for Orion Township Trustee. I care deeply about our community and the people who live here. As a trustee, I promise to be accessible and accountable to our residents. I will give a voice to all people in Orion Township. Our board should not consist only of individuals who believe that political affiliation or “connections” entitle them to local government positions and control. We must be transparent and work in partnership with all of our citizens – not contribute to the growing alienation many residents express. Orion Township will continue to attract an increasingly diverse population, and as a trustee, I will champion inclusivity, transparency, and innovative ideas.

What is an important trait/characteristic that you bring to the board and Orion residents?

As an educator, I am an experienced leader, a good listener, and an excellent problem solver. Teaching is a reflection of my strong belief in community service. My professional experience embodies the attributes of an effective trustee.

Kimberly Urbanowski

Age: 49

Political party: Republican

Political experience: none

Occupation: self-employed; Urban Gourmet Lake Orion

Community involvement: I am currently a member of the Orion Township Planning Commission and Treasurer of Student Accounts for the Lake Orion Band Boosters.

Projects I’ve worked on in Orion Township include fundraising for the Miracle League Field through volunteering at LO Palooza, and volunteering for the KABOOM playground build at Camp Agawam from grant acquisition through feeding the crowd on “build day.”

I was also part of the team that created the vision and content for Orion Living magazine.

What do you consider to be the most important issue(s) confronting the township?

As Executive Director of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce, I was told hundreds of times by our local businesses that one of the main reasons they joined the Chamber was to become more involved in the community.

Our children’s sports teams, non-profit organizations that work toward improving the quality of life of our residents and various other programs rely on the generosity of these businesses, both financially and through volunteerism.

We have already seen a decline in funding through sponsorships because of the uncertain economic times stemming from the COVID pandemic.

I owned specialty food market in Orion from 2007 through 2009 and had to shut my doors due to the recession. I have a unique perspective on the damaging effects of businesses not surviving an economic crisis, and how that affects the community as a whole.

We have a unique business climate in Orion in that many of our local businesses are owned and operated by people who live here, and they hire employees from within the community.

Supporting our existing small businesses and continuing to foster a positive environment for new ones to open is essential to the survival of our local economy and the community programs that make Orion the best place to live in Oakland County.

How important is it to listen to residents and address their concerns?

Listening to residents is essential. Addressing their needs, goals and challenges is equally important.

Serving the community with integrity begins with meaningful conversations and works towards collaborative problem solving.

What is an important trait/characteristic that you bring to the board and Orion residents?

I am highly accessible and enjoy making genuine connections with my fellow Orion residents.

Whether volunteering for concessions at a football game or attending events like LO Palooza or Dragon on the Lake, I have always made it a point to talk with my neighbors about what’s going on with their families, their businesses and in their own volunteer work.