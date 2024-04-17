Senior of the Week: Alexa Christensen

Parent(s): Mary and Doug Christensen
GPA: 4.180
Favorite subject(s): History and Yearbook
Extracurricular activities: I enjoy playing tennis and being a part of Sources of Strength.
Hobbies/Interests: I love to spend time with friends/family, read, bake and spend time on the water.
Plans after graduation: I plan to attend Clemson University to study Business
Alexa is proudest of: I am most proud of the connections I have made.
Alexa makes a contribution by: I contribute by volunteering my time at local elementary schools and teaching tennis lessons.
What Alexa envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself in 10-20 years with a happy family and a successful career.
What concerns Alexa in the world: World hunger.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about the high school is how all the staff and students are extremely supportive.
Recommending teacher: Stephanie Orth
