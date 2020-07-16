Satterfield, Jr., Maurice, 78, of Lake Orion

Maurice “Bill” Satterfield Jr., of Lake Orion passed away on July 11, 2020. He was 78.

Bill was the loving husband of Joyce for 57 years; and the loving father of Craig (Kelly) Satterfield, Lori (Daniel) Cooker, and Kerry Satterfield.

He was the loving grandfather of Richard (Lauren), Steven and Liana; and great grandfather of Quinn.

Bill was a hardworking, giving man who was devoted to his family. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with them and find out what was going on in their lives, sharing his wisdom through stories with life lessons.

Bill had a great sense of humor, he loved to laugh and joke around with everyone. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A private family service will be held.

