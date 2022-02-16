Rodney D. Thornsberry, 63, of Lake Orion

Rodney D. Thornsberry of Lake Orion passed away February 13, 2022. He was 63.

Rodney is the dear son of the late Marion and Etta Thornsberry; the loving brother of Michael (Jean), Marvin (Jacqueline), Rex and Raymond; and the dear uncle of Bradley, Ryan, Shannon, Danielle, Debbie, Tasha, Megan and Jessica.

Rodney worked at Sea Ray in Oxford for many years until they closed.

The most important thing to Rodney was his family and friends and nothing could ever come in between them. He was the oldest and definitely the big brother, and he would do anything for anyone. Rodney was always the first one there to help, he never backed out of anything and always did what he said.

Rodney enjoyed his walks and bike rides, and never missed a chance to go to an estate sale.

He will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment will follow services on Wednesday at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.

