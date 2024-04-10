Richard Kast, 83, of Lake Orion

Richard “Dick” Kast of Lake Orion passed away on April 4, 2024. He was 83 years old.

Dick is the beloved husband of Elaine, having spent 60 years of marriage together; the loving father of Rick (Paula) Kast Jr., Mark (Anne) Kast, the late Kimberly (Todd) Renzi and Kevin (Kiley) Kast; the dear grandfather of Brett, Nancy (Brian) Klusman, the late Jenna, Allie, Benjamin, Chloe, Dylan, Marina, Adeline, Elli, Elyse and Brooklynn; and the brother of Donna, Barbara and the late Ed.

Dick served many years as the Principal at Lake Orion High School, and later retired as the assistant superintendent for the district.

He enjoyed Wintering in Florida with Elaine, spending time with his family, and being on the boat in Lake Orion fishing or relaxing.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 pm until the time of service.

In honor of Dick’s granddaughter, memorials to The Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation would be greatly appreciated