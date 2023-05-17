Richard John Hamilton, 76, of Lake Orion

Richard John Hamilton (1946-2023)

Richard John Hamilton passed away peacefully on the 15th of May, 2023 at the age of 76 alongside his family in Lake Orion, Michigan.

Richard was a loving husband of 51 years to his wife, Pamela Hamilton, and an anchor in the lives of his three children, Michael Hamilton (wife Amy), Jennifer Fricke (husband Josh), and preceded in death by his second son, Brian Hamilton (wife Amanda).

Richard was the son of the late Paul and Lois Hamilton, and a brother to Pat Bishop, Michael Hamilton and Paula Carnacchia, and brother-in-law to Valerie Dymer. He was the grandfather of Emily, Mason, Gage, Tate, and Liam Hamilton, Claire and Ellie Fricke and Carter and Reagan Mowery.

Richard was a United States Navy Veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was the owner of Hamilton and Sons electric for 37 years. His dedication to his work and immense knowledge of the electrical practice has resulted in generations of successful electricians.

Outside of his work, Richard enjoyed a life full of adventure, travel, spear fishing, and the only thing besides sitting on a beach chair next to the ocean, and his wife, that he loved more was his family.

Richards life will be celebrated on the 18th of May from 2-8 p.m. with Poppy Service at 7 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the North Oakland VFW Post 334, PO Box 652, Lake Orion, Michigan 48361.

Reflections maybe shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com