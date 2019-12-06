Quinones, Cynthia A.; 62, formerly of Lake Orion

Cynthia “Cindy” Alice Quinones (Robbins); was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was 62-years-old.

Cindy resided in Michigan most of her life where she retired from Lake Orion Community Schools as a bus driver. She was dedicated to church ministry teaching Sunday school, prayer warrior, hosting Bible studies, prayer meetings and sharing the gospel of Christ. Her most recent years were lovingly spent in West Virginia with her two daughters and grandchildren.

Cindy is preceded in death by her mother Juanita Green; and son Paul Robbins. She is survived by her daughters Dianna Pare and Monika Coleman; brother Buster (Debbie) Robbins; sister Eva Latimer; grandchildren Titus, Ava and Ace; nieces and nephews Phil, Aaron, Lindsey Robbins, Ashley Ward and, Michael Latimer; extensive church family and friends; and her two dogs Raffie and Caesar.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Maranatha Church of God, 13700 Stephens Road, Warren, MI 48089.

