Public Safety — June 26-July 2, 2023

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 374 calls from

June 26-July 2, 2023

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 20

Orion Twp. woman arrested after biting husband

A 29-year-old Orion Township woman was taken to jail after arguing with her husband and then allegedly biting him.

Deputies went to a home on the 2900 block of Mountain View Drive at 8:49 a.m. June 26 for a domestic assault after a 35-year-old Orion Township man reported that he was sitting on the couch when his wife, 29, asked him why he did not finish a home task.

The man’s wife then ran over to him and started yelling. When the man tried to get up and leave his wife jumped on him and started biting his arms, an incident report stated.

The victim told deputies that the assault continued until he was able to leave the residence. Based on the physical injuries and witness statements the wife was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Truck stolen from job site in Orion Township

Unknown suspects stole a truck from a construction site in the Baldwin and Brown roads area and now the Oakland Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Unit is investigating.

Deputies went to the work site at 8:10 a.m. on June 28 when a 55-year-old New Haven resident reported that sometime between 11 p.m. June 27 and 6 a.m. June 28 someone had stolen his 2003 GMC stake truck.

Clarkston man accused of damage at liquor store

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the case of a Clarkston man accused of throwing an object through a window at a liquor store in Orion Township.

Deputies went to Lee’s Wine and Liquor, 3775 S. Baldwin Rd., at 8:14 a.m. on June 28 after the owner reported the damage, a sheriff’s office incident report stated.

Security video shows a man, later identified as 48-year-old Clarkston resident, exiting a gray vehicle and throwing an unidentified object through the north window of the store.

The man then returned to his vehicle and left the area. The owner of the store was able to identify the suspect after reviewing the video.

Authorities investigate house fire in Orion Township

Authorities are investigating a fire at a home on the 100 block of E. Silverbell Road that occurred around 4:23 a.m. on July 1, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

The Orion Township Fire Department requested the assistance of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigations Unit. An OCSO fire investigator arrived and began a cause and origin investigation.

There were no reported injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Shoplifters nabbed before making a getaway

A couple of shoplifters made it to their vehicle but could not make a getaway after Oakland County sheriff’s deputies apprehended the two in the parking lot of a local store.

Deputies went to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 4:59 p.m. July 1 for a retail fraud report after an employee reported that a shoplifted several items.

According to an incident report, a man and woman entered the store and, as they were walking through the store, the woman would point to various objects and the man would pick it up and place it into a bag he was carrying.

After selecting several items both suspects exited the store, passing all points of purchase making no attempt to pay for the items. Deputies located the suspects as they approached their vehicle.

All merchandise was recovered and returned to the store. Detectives are seeking charges on the 33-year-old Pontiac resident for retail fraud second degree.

Orion man pays hefty price for services rendered

An Orion Township man paid a much heftier price than he expected for services rendered.

A 68-year-old Orion Township man contacted the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office July 1 to report that he mailed a check to a local business in the amount of $54.18 for services on June 17.

However, when he was balancing his checkbook, he noticed that the check was cashed in the amount of $4,800. Detectives are investigating the incident as a case of check fraud.