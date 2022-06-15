Public Safety — June 15, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 353 calls from

June 6-12, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 18

Trailer catches fire, arson investigators notified

Police went to Mockingbird Drive at 6:17 a.m. June 6 for a trailer fire.

Deputies arrived and spoke with individuals standing near the trailer. They determined that nobody was in the trailer and that accelerants may have been used to start the fire.

Arson investigators were notified and all information was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

String of car thefts ends at Milosch Palace Chrysler

At 5:59 a.m. June 7, deputies were called to Milosch Palace Chrysler, 3800 S. Lapeer Rd., for a breaking and entering complaint.

An employee told deputies that when he arrived at work, he noticed someone had broken into the business.

After investigating, deputies determined that unknown suspects broke a window and gained entry into the building and then went through the desk drawers, throwing the contents onto the floor.

Further investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Unit detectives revealed that two vehicles had been stolen from the business.

A vehicle was also used to push the gate to the business open.

Detectives found that the same vehicle had been used in other automobile thefts from dealerships in the area and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Goldie Locks strikes again — minus the porridge

Deputies went to the 500 block of Kimberly at 4:29 a.m. June 8 for a breaking and entering report.

The 88-year-old resident said she went to a local restaurant for dinner on June 5 and when she returned a couple of hours later she noticed that her front door was open.

Upon checking her home, she noticed that the sheets on her bed were pulled down as if someone was taking a nap.

Deputies checked the home but did not fine anything. There are no known suspects currently, but a report was completed and turned over to detectives.

Electrical wiring stolen, surveillance footage missing

On June 9 at 1:17 p.m., deputies responded to the 3900 block of Lapeer Road for a larceny report.

A property owner of a gas station under construction reported electrical wiring stolen and that the building has been without power for several days.

An investigation revealed the electrical wires running from the electrical panel to the power station were gone.

The property owner reported approximately 2-3 days ago they lost the surveillance camera feed from the property.

Deputies processed the panel for evidence and photographed the scene.

Detectives have requested the surveillance footage prior to the power outage and this incident is under investigation.

Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declines to issue domestic assault charges

Deputies responded to a 911 call for a possible domestic assault on Lapeer Road near Clarkston Road at 5:33 a.m. on June 10.

Deputies located a vehicle on the shoulder of the road with a broken window and saw clothing and a baseball bat in the roadway.

They located and identified a 29-year-old man from Flat Rock and a 31-year-old woman from Wyandotte both walking nearby.

Deputies interviewed both parties involved. Based on statements and physical evidence at the scene, the 29-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to issue charges in this matter.

Fraud investigation for potential swindle operation

A 30-year-old Orion Township woman went to the Orion Township Substation at 1 p.m. on June 10 for a walk-in fraud complaint.

The woman told police that she was online looking for a job when she started communication with Bravida Holding regarding a data entry job that would allow her to work from home.

After a brief exchange, she was hired and filled out the necessary paperwork. After completing the paperwork, the woman was sent a check with specific instructions on what to do after depositing the check into her account.

The victim said after she followed the instructions, she received a call from her bank indicating that the check was bad. The victim believes she was a victim of fraud. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Domestic assault complaint filed by Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office

Deputies went to the 800 block of Bayfield Road at 4:45 p.m. on June 11 for an assault report.

At the scene, a 29-year Orion Township woman told deputies that she started to argue with her boyfriend, a 31-year-old Orion Twp. man, about the medications she was taking.

The victim went on to say that he wanted to throw away her medications, claiming that she didn’t need them.

They continued to argue, then reportedly grabbed her around the throat and began choking her. The victim said that she was able to get away and leave the home.

Deputies spoke with both parties and, based on statements made by both parties and observations of the deputies, the man was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County jail for domestic assault.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Felony Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder or by Strangulation.

The warrant was Authorized by Magistrate Balian at the 52nd-3rd District Court in Rochester Hills.

The suspect remains lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending arraignment.

Shots fired on Canary Hill Road

At 4:23 p.m. on June 12, Oakland County deputies responded to Canary Hill Road for a shots fired complaint.

Deputies arrived at the residence and noticed several bullet shell casings lying in the road.

The caller described the suspect’s vehicle as a silver, 4-door sedan with tinted windows.

Deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the suspects.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.