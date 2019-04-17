Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 375 calls from April 8-14, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 1 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 13

Family members find deceased man

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department responded to the 10 block of Hummingbird Drive at 4:17 p.m. April 10 on a report of a man who was not conscious and not breathing.

The Orion Township man, 55, had been found by family members on his front lawn. He had last been seen by family that morning.

The Orion Township Fire Department conducted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving the man. It was learned that the man had ongoing medical issues.

A detective responded to investigate and found no signs of foul play or suspicious trauma. A witness was located who saw the man alive just 20 minutes prior to family members returning home.

The Medical Examiner’s Office reviewed the investigation and released the man’s body to the family.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned (but pistols are a deterrent)

Deputies responded to the 7 block of Eagle Vista Lane at 6:07 p.m. April 12 on the report of a woman chasing a man with a butcher knife around a home.

When deputies arrived, they kept the parties separated to secure the scene.

The man told deputies that he and his girlfriend had recently broken off their relationship and he had returned to their shared residence to retrieve his personal belongings after learning his ex-girlfriend was trying to sell his property online.

According to the man, who still possessed an entry key, upon entering the home, the woman chased him outside threatening him with a large kitchen knife.

The man, who was in fear of his life, retreated outside of the home where his friend, who had driven him to the residence, was waiting. The friend had a valid Concealed Pistol License (CPL).

When the woman, who was still in possession of the knife, began to advance toward her ex, the friend lifted his shirt to show that he had a holstered firearm. The woman then stopped advancing toward him and went back inside the residence.

Deputies stood by as the ex-boyfriend removed his belongings from the home. The Orion Township woman, 27, was arrested for felonious assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.

The Prosecutors Office authorized a two-count complaint for Felonious Assault.

Leaving vehicles unlocked is part of the problem in recent thefts

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Gan Eden, the 800 block of Wildbrook, and the 300 block of Indianridge just before 9 a.m. April 14 for three separate reports of larcenies from automobiles.

Property owners there reported unknown persons entered their unlocked vehicle’s during the previous night searching for items of value left unsecured. There were no signs of forced entry to any of the vehicles.

This incident is under investigation and investigators are following up on leads.

In light of this ongoing issue, police want to remind residents of important safety tips:

Property crimes, thefts and vandalism increase with the warming temperatures during the spring and summer months. Most crimes are crimes of opportunity, meaning those responsible are out after dark looking for unlocked vehicles, garages and sheds, which are easy targets.

Following basic safety tips can prevent many crimes and help the police catch the perpetrators:

• Be aware of your surroundings at all times and report suspicious persons, vehicles and circumstances immediately. Do not hesitate to call the police at 248-858-4911, or 911, depending on circumstances.

• Do not leave valuables in plain view inside vehicles.

• Make it a Rule: Lock your vehicle at all times, regardless of the location or circumstances.

To sum it all up in one sentence: Lock your vehicles and garages at all times and keep valuables out of sight!

The Lake Orion Police Department

responded to 99 calls from April 8-14, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 4

Driver’s training courses would have taught the driver about red lights

A Lake Orion police officer on patrol observed a vehicle northbound on S. Broadway Street (M-24) disregard a red light at Atwater Street at 6:38 p.m. April 8.

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as a 22-year-old man from Orion Township. The officer discovered the man does not have a driver’s license — and has never applied for one.

The driver’s vehicle was removed from the scene by another licensed driver. The driver was cited and released.

Got outstanding warrants? Don’t make illegal turns that get you caught

An officer on patrol observed a vehicle make an illegal left turn on S. Broadway Street (M-24) at 11:16 p.m. April 14.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver identified as a 29-year-old woman from Lansing who had valid misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.

She was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending arraignment.