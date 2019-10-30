Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded
to 430 calls from Oct. 21-27, 2019
• Felony Arrests: 2
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2
• Accidents: 25
Twp. man plagued by check fraud
Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. substation at 9:50 a.m. Oct. 21 to speak with an Orion Twp. man about a check fraud case.
The man, 53, told deputies that he was contacted by his bank on Oct. 18 and informed that an unknown suspect was attempting to cash several checks on his account. On Oct. 15 alone, 19 checks were written on his account totaling $46,000.
The man said he had taken an earnest money check to a realtor in the amount of $2,500 just prior to the incidents, and that he did not give anyone permission to use his name or his account for the transactions.
All information has been gathered and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.
Punching a deputy never ends well
Orion Twp. resident Matthew Ornalik, 33, was arraigned before Magistrate Karen Holt on one count of assault/resist/obstruct a police officer, and given a $5,000 bond with no ten percent cash surety after assaulting a deputy Oct. 21.
The deputy attacked in the incident is now back to work and on the mend, with facial lacerations suffered at the hands of Ornalik.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lapeer and Silverbell roads at 1:17 p.m. Oct. 21 after a man called saying that he left his home in the 3000 block of Huron Court because he was not in a good state of mind.
Deputies were informed that the man could be harmful to himself or others.
When deputies located the man, he was walking on the east side of Lapeer Road, on the path, near Waldon Road.
They stopped him and attempted to speak with him to calm him down. The man suddenly attacked the deputy who was speaking to him, punching the deputy in the face and head.
Deputies took control of the man and placed him in handcuffs.
The deputy was treated at a local clinic for injuries received in the attack.
The Orion Twp. Fire Department was requested by deputies to transport the man to McLaren Hospital where he was medically cleared. He was then lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending his arraignment.
Man left alright…in back of a cop car!
Deputies responded to a 911 call at Bank of America, 831 Brown Rd., at 9:26 a.m. Oct. 22.
Management at the bank were unable to open the bank due to a suspicious man parked in their lot refusing to leave.
When deputies arrived and located the man, he refused to identify himself or explain why he was in the lot. He was very agitated and refused to provide deputies with a driver’s license.
The man was placed under arrest for trespassing and identified through AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) as a Clarkston resident, 27.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies discovered a large rock in the backseat.
The man was cited for trespassing, processed at the Oakland County Jail, arraigned and released on a personal bond.
Apparently drinking leaves man with no common sense: cops mean stop
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Joslyn and Clarkston roads at 8:16 p.m. Oct. 23 for a traffic crash.
When deputies directing traffic around the scene encountered a vehicle that failed to respond to flashing lights, they attempted to stop the vehicle by using their hands and flashlights. The driver ignored the deputies’ directions to stop and attempted to drive around deputies and through the crash scene.
Deputies gave loud verbal orders to stop, to which the driver eventually complied.
When deputies contacted the driver, an Oxford Twp. man, 53, it was obvious that the man had been drinking. The driver failed to complete a sobriety test. A PBT (preliminary breath test) was administered with results of .17 percent, more than twice the legal limit.
The man was placed under arrest and transported to McLaren Hospital where he gave consent for a blood draw. He was then transported to the Oakland County Jail.
Man streaming live in bar parking lot
Deputies responded to the Orion Sports Bar, 1172 S. Lapeer Rd., at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 26 for a man refusing to leave and brandishing a gun.
Responding deputies located the Roseville man, 51, in his vehicle in the parking lot.
It was learned that the man was legally carrying the firearm while streaming live on YouTube.
There was no evidence suggesting that he brandished the firearm or consumed alcohol.
Super drunk man goes off road in someone else’s car
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Joslyn and Judah roads at 9:23 p.m. Oct. 26 for a vehicle that ran off the roadway.
Deputies located the vehicle about 50 feet off the road, alongside railroad tracks.
The driver, a Commerce Twp. man, 34, had called the owner to let them know he went off the road, was on some railroad tracks and was going to walk to the gas station.
Deputies located the driver. It was determined that the man had been drinking. He failed to complete a sobriety test. A PBT was administered, with a result of .191 percent.
The man was placed under arrest and transported to McLaren Hospital where he gave consent for a blood draw. He was then transported to the Oakland County Jail.
The LO Police Department (LOPD) responded
to 116 calls from Oct. 21-27, 2019
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1
• Accidents: 3
Tools taken from construction site
A construction contractor came to the LOPD at 10:50 a.m. Oct. 21 to report that some time between 8 a.m. Oct. 20 and 10:50 a.m. Oct. 21, an unknown person(s) entered a home under construction on Bellevue Ave. and took several pieces of his construction equipment.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Lake Orion police at 248-693-8323.
Man decides to go for a car ride in spite of no license and expired plates
An LOPD officer was on patrol at 10:02 a.m. Oct. 22 and observed a vehicle traveling south on S. Broadway (M-24) with an expired license plate.
When the vehicle was stopped, the driver, an Oxford man, 43, handed the officer a Michigan ID card saying he has not had a valid driver license for 14 years.
The driver was arrested and his vehicle impounded.
Police catch Sagebrush purse snatcher
On Oct. 25, a white male in his early- to mid-50’s entered Sagebrush Cantina in downtown Lake Orion around midnight.
While an employee was completing some tasks at the end of her shift about 2:07 a.m., she set her purse on the bar. An unknown suspect, captured on video, is seen taking the purse from the bar into the men’s room where cash was removed.
The suspect then left the building.
The purse was recovered.
In addition to money missing from the employee’s purse, the suspect also left without paying his bill.
Police announced Tuesday morning that they had apprehended the suspect, but did not release his identity, saying they would share more information once charges have been filed and the suspect is arraigned.
Wallet finds its way home
A good Samaritan found a man’s wallet in a parking lot and turned it over to a LOPD officer at 1:26 p.m. Oct. 26, 2019.
The Orion Twp. man, 58, who owned the wallet was pleased to recover his property with cash intact.