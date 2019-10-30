Public Safety

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 430 calls from Oct. 21-27, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Accidents: 25

Twp. man plagued by check fraud

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. substation at 9:50 a.m. Oct. 21 to speak with an Orion Twp. man about a check fraud case.

The man, 53, told deputies that he was contacted by his bank on Oct. 18 and informed that an unknown suspect was attempting to cash several checks on his account. On Oct. 15 alone, 19 checks were written on his account totaling $46,000.

The man said he had taken an earnest money check to a realtor in the amount of $2,500 just prior to the incidents, and that he did not give anyone permission to use his name or his account for the transactions.

All information has been gathered and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Punching a deputy never ends well

Orion Twp. resident Matthew Ornalik, 33, was arraigned before Magistrate Karen Holt on one count of assault/resist/obstruct a police officer, and given a $5,000 bond with no ten percent cash surety after assaulting a deputy Oct. 21.

The deputy attacked in the incident is now back to work and on the mend, with facial lacerations suffered at the hands of Ornalik.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lapeer and Silverbell roads at 1:17 p.m. Oct. 21 after a man called saying that he left his home in the 3000 block of Huron Court because he was not in a good state of mind.

Deputies were informed that the man could be harmful to himself or others.

When deputies located the man, he was walking on the east side of Lapeer Road, on the path, near Waldon Road.

They stopped him and attempted to speak with him to calm him down. The man suddenly attacked the deputy who was speaking to him, punching the deputy in the face and head.

Deputies took control of the man and placed him in handcuffs.

The deputy was treated at a local clinic for injuries received in the attack.

The Orion Twp. Fire Department was requested by deputies to transport the man to McLaren Hospital where he was medically cleared. He was then lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending his arraignment.

Man left alright…in back of a cop car!

Deputies responded to a 911 call at Bank of America, 831 Brown Rd., at 9:26 a.m. Oct. 22.

Management at the bank were unable to open the bank due to a suspicious man parked in their lot refusing to leave.

When deputies arrived and located the man, he refused to identify himself or explain why he was in the lot. He was very agitated and refused to provide deputies with a driver’s license.

The man was placed under arrest for trespassing and identified through AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) as a Clarkston resident, 27.

During an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies discovered a large rock in the backseat.

The man was cited for trespassing, processed at the Oakland County Jail, arraigned and released on a personal bond.

Apparently drinking leaves man with no common sense: cops mean stop

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Joslyn and Clarkston roads at 8:16 p.m. Oct. 23 for a traffic crash.

When deputies directing traffic around the scene encountered a vehicle that failed to respond to flashing lights, they attempted to stop the vehicle by using their hands and flashlights. The driver ignored the deputies’ directions to stop and attempted to drive around deputies and through the crash scene.

Deputies gave loud verbal orders to stop, to which the driver eventually complied.

When deputies contacted the driver, an Oxford Twp. man, 53, it was obvious that the man had been drinking. The driver failed to complete a sobriety test. A PBT (preliminary breath test) was administered with results of .17 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to McLaren Hospital where he gave consent for a blood draw. He was then transported to the Oakland County Jail.

Man streaming live in bar parking lot

Deputies responded to the Orion Sports Bar, 1172 S. Lapeer Rd., at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 26 for a man refusing to leave and brandishing a gun.

Responding deputies located the Roseville man, 51, in his vehicle in the parking lot.

It was learned that the man was legally carrying the firearm while streaming live on YouTube.

There was no evidence suggesting that he brandished the firearm or consumed alcohol.

Super drunk man goes off road in someone else’s car

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Joslyn and Judah roads at 9:23 p.m. Oct. 26 for a vehicle that ran off the roadway.

Deputies located the vehicle about 50 feet off the road, alongside railroad tracks.

The driver, a Commerce Twp. man, 34, had called the owner to let them know he went off the road, was on some railroad tracks and was going to walk to the gas station.

Deputies located the driver. It was determined that the man had been drinking. He failed to complete a sobriety test. A PBT was administered, with a result of .191 percent.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to McLaren Hospital where he gave consent for a blood draw. He was then transported to the Oakland County Jail.