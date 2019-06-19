Public Safety

The OCSO Orion substation responded

to 374 calls from June 10-16, 2019

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 6

• Accidents: 19

There’s no getting away from this

Deputies responded to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 9:40 p.m. June 10 for a retail fraud in progress. Loss Prevention advised that two females and one male left the store after stealing merchandise.

Responding deputies observed the suspects exit the store and get into a vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot.

The driver was identified as a Pontiac man, 18. His two passengers, Pontiac women, 18 and 20, admitted to stealing $196.00 worth of merchandise.

Deputies cited the female suspects for Retail Fraud III and they were released at the scene.

The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to Kohl’s.

Son conducts welfare check on dad

Deputies and the Orion Township Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of Leewood Drive at 3:24 p.m. June 11 for a report of a man found obviously deceased.

An Orion Township man, 65, was discovered by his son, who was also the last one to see him alive. When the son hadn’t heard from his father, he went to the father’s residence to check on his welfare.

Paramedics provided telemetry to a physician at a local hospital who pronounced time of death.

The father had a history of recent medical conditions and there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

A detective arrived on scene for the follow up investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the medical examiner released the body to a funeral home.

How is she supposed to cut the grass without her lawn mower?

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Swallow Ct. at 9:21 p.m. June 11 for a report of breaking and entering.

An Orion Township woman, 33, reported her shed was broken into and an unknown make/model lawn mower was stolen. The woman said the shed was locked earlier in the day, but the lock was now missing.

This incident is under investigation.

It’s been a rough week for Kohl’s

Deputies responded to Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., at 2:55 p.m. June 13 for a retail fraud in progress. Loss Prevention had advised police that they observed two female suspects enter the men’s fitting room where they concealed items in their purse. The women then proceeded to the front of the store, passing checkout registers and exiting the store, without paying for the merchandise.

Deputies were waiting outside the store and took the suspects into custody. The Pontiac women, 17 and 21, were both in possession of stolen merchandise; $197.96 and $60.00, respectively.

Both suspects were cited for retail fraud III and released from the scene. The recovered merchandise was returned to Kohl’s.

Police assist Auburn Hills police in locating troubled woman

Deputies responded to a BOL (Be on Lookout) out of Auburn Hills for a suicidal person after an Auburn Hills woman, 59, made suicidal statement to family and left the home. Family members were able to track the subject’s phone near Joslyn north of Clarkston Rd.

Deputies searched and located the vehicle and driver parked in the Square Lake Cemetery on Joslyn Rd. Deputies spoke with the woman, and were able to deescalate the crisis she was experiencing. She revealed she had a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun which deputies secured and made safe. Deputies established a rapport with the woman, and contacted family to meet them at the hospital for further professional treatment for the temporary crisis she was experiencing.

Deputies transported the woman to the hospital. The handgun was held for safekeeping.

Alert citizen gets driver off the road

Deputies received information at 4:09 p.m. June 15 from a concerned citizen about a driver who may be intoxicated. The citizen observed the driver falling into the door of his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado while at the gas station. The vehicle was headed northbound on Lapeer Rd. near Clarkston.

Deputies located the vehicle traveling northbound on Perry St., at Atwater. The driver was swerving and speeding. A traffic stop was initiated.

Upon contact with the driver, an Orion man, 38, the deputy could smell a strong odor of intoxicating beverages emanating from the vehicle and the driver’s breath.

The driver was asked to complete field sobriety tests which he was unable to complete as instructed. He refused to submit to a PBT(preliminary breath test).

The driver was arrested and read his chemical test rights and refused to submit to a test. A search warrant for blood was obtained and the driver was transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

He was subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail on the charge of operating while intoxicated.

The Lake Orion Police Dept. (LOPD)

responded to 90 calls from June 10-16, 2019