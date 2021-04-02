Phillip Dodge, 66

Phillip K. Dodge, 66, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Oxford, died suddenly and all to soon on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1955 in Clarksville, TN, the son of Charles A. Dodge and the late Beverly Devorah Dodge.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sharon (Lisk) Dodge of Raleigh; his two daughters Michelle (Kevin) O’Toole of Lynbrook, NY and Rachael Dodge, also of Raleigh; two adoring granddaughters Regan and Shannon O’Toole. His father Charles and stepmother Jill, of Naples, FL. Beloved son-in-law of the late Charles and Mary Ann Lisk. Beloved brother-in-law to Roy (Carolyn) Kibbe, Jerry (Kathy) Kibbe, Linda (David) Baggett, Karen Lisk Taylor and Robert (Penn) Lisk. His uncle, Michael Dodge of Palm Coast, FL and his cousin Mark (Michelle) Dodge of Sterling Heights, MI.

He was a beloved uncle, nephew, cousin, stepbrother and dear friend to many more.Phillip retired after 20 years of dedicated service as an Operations Manger in the manufacturing industry, following his Honorable Service and discharge as a veteran of the United States Navy. He also was a member of the American Legion Post #7383 in Cary, NC.

His gentle, kind and easy-going spirit will be missed by all who loved and cherished him. Please keep his family in your thoughts, prayers and memory, as he is and always will be dearly missed.

Phillip will be forever honored at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. His remains will be buried at a memorial service at a date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in his name can be made to Wreaths Across America by visiting, WreathAcrossAmerica.org.