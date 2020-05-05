Peters, Charlotte D.; 76, of Lake Orion

Charlotte Diane Peters, 76, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at McLaren Lapeer Hospital in Lapeer, Michigan and is now in the presence of our Heavenly Father.

Charlotte was born July 9, 1943 in Port Huron, Michigan to the late Charles F. and Florida Fretenborough. She was the second of three children; Robert (Sandy) Fretenborough of Twining, Michigan and Donna (Robert) Rogers of Lapeer, Michigan.

Charlotte is survived by her children: Teresa (Robert) Raymond of Brown City, MI; and William Leinenger of Westland, MI and step daughter Carlynn (Stan) Kidd of Tawas City, MI.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Nicholas, Josh, Jill, Travis, Tiffany, Charles, Kassie and Adam; as well as seven great-grandchildren; her best friend Hazel (Don) Lafayette; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Peters; oldest son, Clark Peters (formerly of Lapeer, MI); and her grandson William Peters.

Charlotte recommitted her life to Christ and lived as a loyal disciple. She was an active member of North Branch Wesleyan Church, North Branch, Michigan and loved to read her bible, as well as pray for and with people. In her spare time, she found tremendous joy in playing cards with her family and friends and attending gospel concerts where she would sing the Lord’s praises.

Charlotte recognized a need in the community for compassion and another opportunity to demonstrate Christ’s love. Thirteen years ago, she began volunteering at Suncrest Nursing Home through the Senior Companion Program. She dedicated five days a week and thousands of hours visiting residents and home clients who needed to escape the cold touch of isolation and provide unconditional love and companionship. Her passion was to intentionally offer a caring hand, a positive word, and a loving smile.

Wherever she went, she willingly extended herself to anyone and did so without equivocation. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She touched so many lives and leaves a void to those who knew and loved her.

A graveside service for immediate family was held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion with Pastor Peter Demaska officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family is grateful for all of the prayers and concerns given to us during this time. Please, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Community House of Hope, North Branch Michigan.

Online guestbook: www.sparksgriffin.com/obituary/charlotte-peters