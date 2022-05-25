Parking enforcement in Lake Orion needs to be posted, consistent

To Lake Orion Police Department parking enforcement,

I am sure that you must be aware that the handicapped parking sign on Front Street is not posted with a two-hour limit sign.

For the last two years, myself, my store tenant and others have parked there without incident.

If the policy is now to enforce limited parking there, please post a two-hour limit parking sign. Or, simply give me a “heads up.”

My protest, and a day spent at the 52-3 District Court, would be physically difficult for me.

I was most distressed to find your citation on my windshield.

Ronald R. Sweet

Lake Orion property owner