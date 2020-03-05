Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing March 23 AB-2020-08, Patrick Raye, vacant parcel on Cushing, 09-03-278-027

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2020-08, Patrick Raye, vacant parcel on Cushing, 09-03-278-027 The petitioner is requesting 8 variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78: Article XXVII, Section 27.01(C)(1)(b), Lot Width 60 to 65 feet 1. A 2.80-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 8-ft. to build a house 5.20-ft. from the side property line (south). 2. A 2.63-ft. side yard setback variance from the required 8-ft. to build a house 5.37-ft. from the side property line (north). Article VI, Section 6.04 – Zoned R-3 3. A 9.36-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft to build a house 20.64 from the front property line (lake side) 4. A 14.99- ft. rear yard setback variance from the required 35-ft. to build a house 20.01-ft. from the rear property line. 5. A 21.36-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. to build a deck 8.64- ft. from the front property line (lake side). 6. A 15.98% lot coverage variance above the allowed 25% for a total lot coverage of 40.98%. Article XXVII, Section 27.17(B) 7. A 4.36- ft. wetland setback variance from the required 25-ft. to build a house 20.64-ft. from a wetland Article XXVII, Section 27.03 (C)(3)(b) 8. A 11.36-ft. water’s edge setback variance from the required 20-ft. to build a deck 8.64- ft. from the water’s edge.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion