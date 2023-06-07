Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing June 26, 2023 – AB-2023-15, Kenneth Parker, 308 N. Baldwin, 09-06-100-013

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 26,

2023, at 7:00 pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion,

Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2023-15, Kenneth Parker, 308 N. Baldwin, 09-06-100-013

The applicant is seeking 2 variances from Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned SF, Article XXVII, Section 27.02

(A)(8)

1. A 760-sq. ft. variance above the allowed Maximum Floor Area of Detached Accessory Buildings of

1,400-sq. ft. to build a 2,160-sq. ft. pole barn.

2. A 1,266-sq. ft. variance above the allowed Maximum Floor Area of All Accessory Buildings of 1,900-sq.

ft. to build a 2,160-sq. ft. pole barn in addition to an existing 1,006-sq. ft. attached garage.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake

Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to

lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or

concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may

be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the

public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with

disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk,

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s

office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion