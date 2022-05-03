Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing — AB-2022-21, Sean Awdish, (Silver Spruce wall signs), 3901 S. Lapeer Road, 09-26-452-017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2022-21, Sean Awdish, (Silver Spruce wall signs), 3901 S. Lapeer Road, 09-26-452-017 The petitioner is seeking 1 variance from Sign Ordinance #153 – Zoned PUD

1. A variance for 5 additional wall signs above the 1 allowed/approved for a total of 6 wall signs.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion