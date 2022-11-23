Orion Twp. ZBA Public Hearing, 11-28-22, AB-2022-48, Jonathan Stine

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, November

28, 2022, at 7:00pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion,

Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2022-48, Jonathan Stine, 2025 Bald Mountain Rd., 09-24-100-008

The petitioner is seeking 3 variances from Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned R-1

1. A 40-ft. front property line setback variance for a 6-ft. fence to be 0-ft. from the intersection of the front

and side property lines (west).

2. A 10-ft. side property line setback variance for a 6-ft. fence to be 0-ft. from the side property line (west).

3. A 10-ft. rear property line setback variance for a 6-ft. fence to be 0-ft. from the intersection of the rear

and side property lines (west).

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake

Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to

lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or

concerns.

A copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be viewed

between the hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with

disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk,

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s

office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion