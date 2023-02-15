Orion Twp. Special Joint Meeting — March 22, 2023

***NOTICE***
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
PLANNING COMMISSION
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT AUTHORITY
TOWNSHIP CONSULTANTS
SPECIAL JOINT MEETING
The Charter Township of Orion will hold a special joint meeting on
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM
at Orion Township Hall in the Dragon Community Room
to discuss priorities for 2023.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion
Posted: 2/15/2023
In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a
disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at
least seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.