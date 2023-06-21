Orion Twp. – Public Hearing – Holliday Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #3

Charter Township of Orion

Holliday Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #3

Notice for Public Hearing on Cost Estimate

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of improving

the quality of Holliday Drive (a private road) from Conklin to Snyder, by graveling, grading and

chloriding.

2. That a preliminary cost estimate prepared by the Township is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has tentatively designated the following described lands in the township as

constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be

assessed:

09-01-456-

045

09-01-456-

046

09-01-456-

043

09-01-456-

044

09-01-456-

032

09-01-459-

035

09-01-459-

044

09-01-459-

043

09-01-459-

045

09-01-459-

039

09-04-459-

038

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a

petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a

majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement

shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment

District.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion,

Michigan, 48360, on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. to hear and consider any objections to

the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board approves the improvement, a special assessment may be levied against

properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as

amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the

purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire

jurisdiction of any dispute involving the special assessment. The hearing for the purpose of

confirming the special assessment will be held, if at all, at some time in the future pursuant to

notice given as required by law. Appearance and protest in

writing at such hearing is required in order to appeal the

amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax

Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be

assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to

protest the special assessment, or may protest the special

assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior

to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not

required. Any objection must be in writing, regardless of

whether or not you appear at the public hearing.

Chris Barnett, Supervisor