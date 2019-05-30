Orion Twp. Public Hearing – Bunny Run Annex #5 (Portion of) – Private Road Maintenance SAD #1

Charter Township of Orion

Notice of Public Hearing

Bunny Run Annex #5 (Portion of)

Private Road Maintenance SAD #1

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of making certain improvements for private road maintenance (grading, gravel, snow plowing, and chloride) in a portion of Bunny Run Annex #5 (Old Hickory Lane, Woodfield Drive, Ridge Road, Viefield Drive, Oak Trail and Camilla Blvd.) in Orion Township.

2. That a preliminary cost estimate prepared by the Township is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has tentatively designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

09-01-235-006 09-01-232-041 09-01-232-036 09-01-232-029 09-01-232-050 09-01-232-049 09-01-236-008 09-01-236-007 09-01-236-014 09-01-236-015 09-01-236-012 09-01-236-013 09-01-234-006 09-01-234-011 09-01-234-012 09-01-234-005 09-01-233-007 09-01-233-008 09-01-232-048 09-01-232-047 09-01-232-046

09-01-232-045 09-01-230-012 09-01-230-013 09-01-230-014 09-01-231-004 09-01-231-009 09-01-231-010 09-01-231-017 09-01-231-018 09-01-231-020 09-01-231-019 09-01-231-021 09-01-230-009 09-01-230-011 09-01-230-015 09-01-226-033 09-01-226-032 09-01-226-031 09-01-226-027 09-01-227-018 09-01-227-019

09-01-227-017 09-01-227-023 09-01-227-026 09-01-227-025 09-01-227-015 09-01-228-015 09-01-228-005 09-01-228-019 09-01-228-020 09-01-228-022

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%) percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board approves the improvement, a special assessment may be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction of any dispute involving the special assessment. The hearing for the purpose of confirming the special assessment will be held, if at all, at some time in the future pursuant to notice given as required by law. Appearance and protest at such hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 5-22-19; 5-29-19