Orion Twp. Planning Commission Public Hearing Aug. 3, 2022 – PC-22-29, Baldwin Village Planned Unit Development (PUD) Concept and EligibilityPlan

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission will hold a Joint Public Hearing with the

Board of Trustees on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (immediately following PC-22-28 Public

Hearing at 7:05 p.m.) at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn

Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

PC-22-29, Baldwin Village Planned Unit Development (PUD) Concept and Eligibility

Plan, located at 4410 & 4408 S. Baldwin Rd. (parcel 09-32-301-001), an unaddressed

parcel 09-32-301-014 located at the NW corner of Morgan and S. Baldwin Roads, an

unaddressed parcel 09-32-151-020 located north of 4408 S. Baldwin, and 4292 S.

Baldwin (parcel 09-32-151-021). The applicant, RED Equities, LLC, is proposing to

rezone the properties from Single Family Residential-1 (R-1), Suburban Farms (SF)

and Brown Road Innovation Zone (BIZ) to Planned Unit Development (PUD) to

construct a mixed-use development containing both residential and commercial

components on approximately 67 acres.

If you are not able to attend, you may send correspondence to the Orion Township Hall, 2323

Joslyn Rd. addressed to the Planning Commission to express your concerns and comments. A

copy of the proposed Planned Unit Development is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department

office and the Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30

a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for

individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling

Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-

0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public

hearing.

Scott Reynolds

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk