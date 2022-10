Connect on Linked in

***NOTICE***

Orion Township Municipal Complex

2323 Joslyn Road

Lake Orion, MI 48360

The Orion Township Clerk’s Office

will be open on

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2022

FROM 7:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M.

FOR REGISTRATION OF VOTERS

AND ABSENTEE VOTER BALLOTS