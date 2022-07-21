Orion Twp. Board of Trustees — Synopsis, Regular Meeting — Monday, July 18, 2022

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JULY 18, 2022

ORION TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL COMPLEX 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present.

Invocation given by Clerk Penny Shults. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Authorized payment of bills presented by the Clerks Department in the amount of $627,493.73 and payrolls in

the amount of $370,242.87 for a total disbursement of funds in the amount of $997,736.60 as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, July 5, 2022, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Public Hearing, July 5, 2022, BBJ Private Road Maintenance SAD #1 – Cost Estimate &

Work Plan, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Public Hearing, July 5, 2022, Golfview Drive Private Road Maintenance SAD #2,

as presented.

Accepted the resignation of Randy Roselle, Firefighter, with regret, effective July 22, 2022.

Approved the Orion Veteran’s Memorial Use Agreement between the Charter Township of Orion and

the Orion War Memorial, Inc.

Set Joint Public Hearing Date – PC-2022-29, Baldwin Village PUD for August 3, 2022.

Confirmed the removal of Map #9, 09-01-138-034, with the condition that it will be put back into the

district if

developed or built on and adopt the resolution scheduling the BBJ Private Road Maintenance

SAD #1

Public Hearing for Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Received and filed Matured, Called, and Purchases of Securities & Bonds for Water/Sewer and

General

Accounts – Treasurer, as presented.

Approved Jonathan Boone’s Peddler/Solicitor License Application – Jonathan Boone, Edward Jones.

Authorized the purchase of JustFOIA in the amount of $12,150 and authorize the budget

adjustments.

Adopted the Resolution – ITC Mountain Interconnection Project.

Approved PC-2021-90, Ridgewood Planned Unit Development (PUD) Concept and Eligibility Plan, located at

625 W. Clarkston Rd. (Sidwell #09-15-226-007), the vacant parcel west of 625 W. Clarkston Rd.

(Sidwell #09-15-226-006), and the vacant parcel east of 625 W. Clarkston Rd. (Sidwell #09-15-226-

008) for plans date stamped received 5/9/22 for the reasons given by the Planning Commission in their

motion to recommend conditional approval on June 1, 2022, and conditioned upon any Board requests.

Held second reading for Ordinance No. 154 Amendments, and adopted the ordinance as presented.

Received and file Police and Fire reports, as presented.

Received and filed Financial Statements presented by the Clerks Department, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 7/27/22 Chris Barnett, Supervisor