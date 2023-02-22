Orion Twp. Board of Trustees Meeting Synopsis — Feb. 21, 2023

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All members present except Supervisor Barnett, Trustee Flood, and

Trustee Birney, who were absent with notice.

Appointed Clerk Shults as Chair and Trustee Dalrymple as Clerk for the meeting.

Invocation provided by Char Folis with Kensington Church. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,160,349.92 and payrolls of $398,053.55. Total

disbursement of funds was $1,558,403.47, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Public Hearing, February 6, 2023, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, February 6, 2023, as presented.

Approved solicitation request from the Knights of Columbus and due to non-profit status, waived the

requirements of Sections 4, 5, 6, and 8 of Ord. 95, Peddlers and Solicitation Regulation.

Approved Peddlers/Solicitors License Application for Matthew Manning, Adam Ketner, Lukasz

Tunkiewicz, David Cawley, Kyle Cooper, Austin Schasser, Austin Glover, and Justin Mills –

Power Home Remodeling, with the understanding that Ord. 95 requirements are followed.

Approved the fireworks display request from Indianwood Golf & Country Club on June 23, 2023,

contingent on the display being in full compliance with the current code for fireworks.

Authorized the Fire Department to purchase one Pegasus Air Compressor Fill Station with accessories

from R & R Fire Truck Repair, Inc, in the amount of $72,067.54.

Authorized the Fire Department to purchase one PortaCount Respirator Fit Tester 8048 from TCI

Incorporated, in the amount of $22,540.00

Approved the purchase of water meters from Ferguson Waterworks through the Oakland County Bidding

process, in an amount not to exceed $43,745.00.

Received and filed the Board of Trustees notice for the joint Public Hearing on March 1, 2023 for

PC-23-04, Orion Ridge Major PUD Amendment.

Approved the Resolution to approve the Public Transportation Agreement between the Charter Township

of Orion, the Charter Township of Oxford, North Oakland Transportation Authority, and

Oakland County and authorize the Township Supervisor, and Executive Director of the North

Oakland Transportation Authority to execute the same.

Approved the Resolution regarding prior transfer from the Water & Sewer Fund to Corridor Improvement

Fund and Amending Obligation for Repayment Resolution and authorize the Township Clerk

to certify and file the same.

Authorized the Budget and Procurement Director and Accounting Controller to maintain one year’s worth

of Municipal Complex Bond Debt payment in the Municipal Building Debt Fund Balance and

to make one additional principal payment annually to the CIA loan dated December 31, using

any remaining funds from the earmarked revenue sources.

Approved the 2023 Township of Orion Mowing Proposal from Titan Lawn Care, Inc., as presented.

Authorized to extend the contract with Tool Sport & Sign for 2023, with cost increases limited to 5% of

2022 pricing.

Approved the 2023 Orion.Events revised contract and authorized the Township Supervisor to execute the

same.

Awarded the contract for the Friendship Park Maintenance Garage Addition to Orchard Construction, not

exceeding $130,000.00

Authorized contracting with OHM and Auger Klein Aller Inc. to provide professional services for the

Orion Center Deck Project, at a cost not to exceed $27,850.00.

Approved the Assembly Permit Application for the 2023 events for Canterbury Village 2325 Joslyn Rd.,

as listed within the Large Assembly/Event Permit Application, 23-02.

Received and filed the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals 2022 Annual Reports, as

presented.

Accepted resignation of Fire Chief, Robert Duke, with regret, based on submitted letter dated

February 14, 2023, effective March 3, 2023.

Authorized the hiring of Oliver Pomaranski as full time Inspections Manager, effective

February 22, 2023, with full benefits and an annual salary of $78,750.00.

Authorized the hiring of Kirk Larson as full time Deputy Building Official, effective February 22, 2023

with full benefits and an annual salary of $84,000.00.

Approved the agreement with GovHR for the recruitment of a Fire Chief and authorize the Township

Supervisor with the Township Attorney to negotiate the final agreement and cost prior to

execution.

Received and filed Fire and Police Reports, as presented.

Received and filed Financial Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 7:15 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 3/1/2023 Chris Barnett, Supervisor