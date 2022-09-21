Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Meeting Synopsis – 9-6-22

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00p.m. All Members were present, except Brian Birney.

Invocation by Pastor Todd Deaver from Lake Orion Church of Christ. All rose for Pledge of

Allegiance.

Proclamations presented for National Recovery Month, Suicide Prevention Month, and Patriot

Week – September 2022.

Recognized Citizen of the Month, who will be recognized at the next board meeting on

9/19/2022 for her dedication to the community.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,141,815.25 and payrolls of $656,018.05. Total

disbursement of funds $1,797,833.30.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, August 15, 2022, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Public Hearing – BBJ Private Maintenance SAD #1 – August 15, 2022, as

presented.

Approved Minutes – Public Hearing – Lake Orion Water Quality Control SAD #2 – August 15,

2022, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Public Hearing – Hyatt House Liquor License – August 15, 2022, as

presented.

Schedule Budget Workshop with the Board of Trustees on September 19, 2022, at 6:00 pm in the

Board Room at the Township Municipal Complex.

Approved the FY2023 SMART Municipal Credit Contract and authorize the Supervisor to sign

it, understanding that the funds will help fund the Township’s participation in NOTA.

Approved Tandem Graves to take a Business course with reimbursement in the amount of

$960.00, contingent upon requirements in the Tuition Reimbursement Policy.

Approved to remove current standing as Deputy Treasurer, Pamela Dohm, and appoint Shannon

Gries as Deputy Treasurer. Shannon Gries will receive prorated deputy treasurer salary.

Surety bond will be transferred from Pam Dohm to Shannon Gries.

Hire Brittney Bunker as Level 7, Technical Union position, Accounting Specialist – Treasury, at

the starting rate of $27.38 per hour, full time, full benefits, effective September 19,

2022, pending results of Background Check, Physical, and Drug Screening.

Accepted the resignation of full time Firefighter/Paramedic, Tabitha Vande Voort, with regret,

based on submitted letter dated and effective August 28, 2022.

Approved the agreement with Michigan Economic Development Corporation for the purposes of

receiving grant funding to hire services to develop a community marketing strategy for

Orion Township and authorize the Township Supervisor to execute the same.

Approved the request to combine nonconforming parcels 09-10-208-021 and -020 into a

parcel

that will still be considered nonconforming, conditioned on the combination

request LS-22-04 being approved, including providing a survey, required

per Ordinance 60.

Approved the creation of an 18-unit condominium and documents for PC-2022-30 Waldon

Reserve Condominium in motion of conditional approval on August 17, 2022, and

approval of the Master Deed, By-Laws, and Exhibit B by the Township Engineer and

Attorney.

Approved the motion to declare that the Orion Township Board of Trustees held and approved

the first reading on September 6, 2022, for PC-2022-31, 1112-1128 S. Lapeer Rd.

Rezone, a request to rezone 1112, 1116, 1120, 1124, 1128, & 1132 S. Lapeer Road

(parcel #09-14-201-005) from Restricted Business to General Business.

Received and filed the establishment of Orion Community Foundation, a non-profit

organization to provide benefits exclusively to the Orion Township Community.

Received and filed the Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:05 pm Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 9/16/2022 Chris Barnett, Supervisor