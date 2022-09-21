Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – Meeting Synopsis – 9-19-22

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:08 p.m. All Members were present.

Invocation by Donni Steele. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Proclamation presented for National Rail Safety Week September 19-25, 2022.

Held a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the ONTV remote studio at the Orion Township

Municipal Complex.

Recognized Citizen of the Month, Diane Griffiths, for her dedication to the community and the

Orion Community Cable Communications Commission.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,037,068.34 and payrolls of $371,009,94. Total

disbursement of funds $1,408,078.28.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, September 6, 2022, as presented.

Received and filed Matured, Called and Purchases of Securities & Bonds for Water/Sewer and

General Fund Accounts.

Authorized seeking bids for an updated Parks & Recreation Comprehensive Master Plan.

Authorized OHM, Township Engineers, to provide engineering services in support of Camp

Agawam beach expansion.

Approved the partnership with Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund as presented.

Approved the 2023 Performance Resolution from the Michigan Department of Transportation as

presented.

Authorized the Township Supervisor and Township Clerk to execute the Agreement for I.T.

Services between Oakland County and Orion Township.

Approved the second reading held for Ordinance 154 Amendments and adopt as presented.

Received and filed the Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the NOTA 2023 budget, as presented.

Received and filed the 2021 Federal Awards Supplemental Information Report, as presented.

Received and filed the Financial Statements and Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 7:57 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 9/29/2022 Chris Barnett, Supervisor