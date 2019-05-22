Orion Twp. Board of Trustees May 20, 2019 Meeting Synopsis

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, MAY 20, 2019

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. All Members present.

Held Work Session at 6:00 p.m. to discuss Fire Station #3 and DPW Building Renovation/Addition.

Reconvened Regular Meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation by Trustee Brian Birney, All rose for Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Mike Summers and Scott Lark, Orion Township Fire Department, for AED lifesaving awards.

Recognized Building Department for their Home Depot Open House.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,054,564.46, and payrolls of $153,177.67. Total disbursement of funds of $1,207,742.13, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, May 6, 2019.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing, SSH & SSH #1 Private Road Maintenance SAD #3, May 6, 2019.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing, Square Lake Water Quality Control SAD #3B, May 6, 2019.

Authorized to hire Deputy Sergeant position for Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Held First Reading of the amendment to Ord. 121: Possession of Use of Marihuana and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading, possible adoption on June 3, 2019.

Held first reading of the amendment to Ord. 143: Fireworks Safety Standards and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading, possible adoption on June 3, 2019.

Held first reading of the amendment to Ord. 79: Noxious Weeds and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading, possible adoption on June 3, 2019.

Awarded bid for Indianwood Road Safety Path Phase III to Superior Excavating at a cost not to exceed $614,305.00 and make the necessary budget adjustments.

Approved Special Permit Application under Ord. 76 for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church fundraiser to be held June 8, 2019.

Approved joining Michigan Municipal League at the Associate Membership level and make the necessary budget adjustments.

Authorized Fire Department to purchase a keyless access control system for Fire Stations #2 and #4 at a total cost of $28,800.

Adopted Resolution scheduling the public hearing for Long Lake Water Quality Control SAD #1, for Monday, July 1, 2019.

Adopted Resolution scheduling the public hearing for Elkhorn Lake Water Quality Control SAD #6, for Monday, July 1, 2019.

Accepted 2018 Audit, as presented, and authorized filing the Audit and Management Letter with the local audit division of the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Approved Land Division/Boundary Adjustment, as presented.

Held first reading for Prohibition of Recreational Marihuana Establishments Ordinance and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading, possible adoption on June 3, 2019.

Awarded bid for Wildwood Accessible Pathway to WCI Contractors at a cost not to exceed $164,777.00 and make the necessary budget adjustments.

Held first reading for PC-2019-11, and denied Firestone Complete Auto Care Center Conditional Rezone.

Authorized Supervisor to request proposals for the selection of consultant and professional services for Economic Development Consulting Services, Engineering Services, General Legal and Prosecution Services, Government Representation and Consulting Services, and Planning and Zoning Services.

Authorized Superior Excavating to begin rehabilitation work on Heights Sanitary Sewer, authorize OHM for oversight in the amount of $637,335.00 and make the necessary budget adjustments.

Authorized Supervisor to negotiate purchase of property at 4348 Baldwin Road for $125,000.00 and make the necessary budget adjustments.

Approved removal of four vacant landlocked parcels from Square Lake Water Quality Control SAD #3B.

Received and filed Police and Fire Reports.

Received and filed First Quarter 2019 MMRMA report.

Received and filed Revenue & Expenditure, Balance Sheets, and Cash Summary reports.

Received and filed McKenna Building Inspector Fees.

Meeting adjourned at 10:01 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk