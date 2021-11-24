Orion Twp. Board of Trustees – 2022 Budget Public Hearing

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEEES

2022 BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2022 Budget on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan.

The property tax millage rate to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.*

Copies of the proposed 2022 budget are on file in the office of the Orion Township Clerk and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above or at pshults@oriontownship.org .

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 391-0304, ext. 4001, at least seventy-two hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations.