Orion Twp. — ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291 — PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST

NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291
PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST
The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 3,
2022, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn
Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to
allow the rezoning of property, as follows:
PC-22-31, 1112-1128 Lapeer Road Rezone Request, a request to rezone
approximately 0.908 acres of 1112, 1116, 1120, 1124, 1128 & 1132 South Lapeer
Road, located on the west side of Lapeer Road south of Clarkston Road, Sidwell
No. 09-14-201-005, from RB (Restricted Business) to GB (General Business).
KN West, LLC, applicant.
Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake
Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30
p.m., Monday through Friday.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion