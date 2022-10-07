Orion Twp. — ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291 — PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291

PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 3,

2022, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn

Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to

allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-22-31, 1112-1128 Lapeer Road Rezone Request, a request to rezone

approximately 0.908 acres of 1112, 1116, 1120, 1124, 1128 & 1132 South Lapeer

Road, located on the west side of Lapeer Road south of Clarkston Road, Sidwell

No. 09-14-201-005, from RB (Restricted Business) to GB (General Business).

KN West, LLC, applicant.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake

Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30

p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion