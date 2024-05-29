Orion Township uses federal grant money to buy first electric Silverado as fleet transitions to electric trucks, supervisor says

Transition to save money long term, show long-term support to local Orion Assembly plant

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Orion Township used federal Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program funding to purchase their fleet’s first electric vehicle, a new Chevrolet Silverado, from Wally Edgar Chevrolet on May 21.

The grant means the truck was purchased at no cost to the community, said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

Buying this truck, and future trucks, will support the township’s effort in finding the cost benefits of transitioning to electric trucks, according to Orion Township. That transition also aims to support Orion’s local assembly plant.

The Orion Assembly General Motors plant is being converted produce the Silverado Electric Vehicle (EV). This $4 billion conversion is funded by a $7 billion investment by GM in several of its plants in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in January 2022, according to a press release from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Barnett said at $4 billion, the investment is the largest in Oakland County history.

“As long as I’m involved, we’ll be shifting our entire fleet to these vehicles as our fleet ages out and we replace them,” Orion Township supervisor Chris Barnett said.

Members of UAW Local 5960 joined Barnett at Wally Edgar to show support for Orion’s sister plant where the vehicles are currently built – factory zero in Hamtramck.

“We’re proud of the work they’re doing, and we can’t wait to go into the next phase of it,” said David Michael, shop chairman for UAW Local 5960.

“We’re very proud that our sister plant, Factory Zero, and UAW Local 22, most importantly, contributed to the first version of this vehicle, the first saleable units of this vehicle, and we’re just happy that the investment into our plant is going to allow us to build this vehicle as well,” he said.

Local 5960’s President, Louis Rocha, said Barnett has been supporting the union for multiple years – inviting members to township meetings, recognizing GM and the UAW, helping with road construction and more.

According to Barnett, aside from supporting the local plant, transitioning to electric trucks will give the township advantages over their gas trucks.

Even though the price of the truck is higher than a gas-consuming pickup truck upfront, Barnett said money saved through lower maintenance costs, never needing oil changes, never filling the truck with gas and because the township already has charging stations means the electric trucks will save the township money long term.

Plus, Barnett said the township’s new truck shows a 385-mile range – more than three times the 100 miles or less the fleet’s trucks typically travel each day.

“It’s literally pennies per night to charge these things,” Barnett said. “I drive on a gas Silverado; I just filled it for $80.”

GM announced in 2023 that production of EV trucks at the Orion plant would be delayed until late 2025.

To learn more, visit https://lakeorionreview.com/gm-to-delay-production-of-ev-trucks-at-orion-assembly-until-late-2025/.