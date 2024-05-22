Orion community to remember its fallen veterans on Memorial Day

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Memorial Day in Orion is a solemn day of remembrance with people from throughout the community joining Orion’s veterans in remembering those U.S. military men and women who died in service to the nation.

The day also includes activities that honor those veterans still with us and celebrates the Orion community by bringing people together.

This year’s activities include the Orion Veterans Memorial Day Run, a wreath ceremony in honor of veterans lost at sea, the annual parade in downtown Lake Orion and the Memorial Day ceremony

Remembrance ceremonies began with veterans placing Flags on the graves of other veterans in Orion’s Eastlawn, Evergreen and Square Lake cemeteries.

“We want to honor those veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving the country, and make sure that people don’t forget why we celebrate Memorial Day,” said Bob Smith, chair of the Orion Veterans Memorial Board.

Memorial Day Ceremony

The Memorial Day remembrance ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at the Orion Veterans Memorial, 532 S. Broadway St. between Heights Road and Odanah Avenue.

Veterans will read the names of the 10 Civil War veterans, three World War 1 veterans, 18 World War 2 veterans, five Korean War veterans, two Vietnam veterans, one Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran and one Operation Enduring Freedom veteran who died in active duty.

The ceremony will also honor the VFW Post 334 and American Legion Posts 108 and 233 veterans who have died in the past year.

United States Navy Capt. Matt Butkis is the featured guest speaker. Butkis is an Oxford native and 1984 graduate of Oxford High School. He received his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy from Aviation Officer Candidate School and completed Aviation Maintenance Officer’s School. He was deployed to Manama, Bahrain for Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and served in various deployments throughout the world.

In 1999, Butkis transitioned to the Navy Reserve with an assignment to Navy Reserve Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8 at Navy Operational Support Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Retired United States Air Force Lt. Col. Cynthia Wright is this year’s Veteran of the Year. Wright has served in Washington, D.C. and overseas. She was aboard Air Force One with President George W. Bush on Sept. 11, 2001.

Memorial Day was declared a national holiday through an act of Congress in 1971, and its roots date back to the Civil War era, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Unlike Veterans Day, Memorial Day honors all military members who have died while serving in U.S. forces. Until World War I, Civil War soldiers were solely honored on this holiday. Now, all Americans who have served and sacrificed are observed.

Lost at Sea Wreath Ceremony

Lake Orion American Legion Charlton-Polan Post 233 veterans, Sons of the American Legion and Auxiliary will hold a wreath ceremony at 10 a.m. at the bridge over Paint Creek in Children’s Park in downtown Lake Orion to honor those U.S. military service members who died at sea.

A wreath will be tossed into the creek in symbolic remembrance, followed by a gun salute from the Lake Orion American Legion Post 233 Color Guard.

“We honor those who have gone before us. We honor those who gave their lives in the service of the country,” said Post 233 Commander Steve Hauxwell. “And those others who have dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and have gone to their eternal rest. May the ceremonies today deepen your reverence for our dead. Let us renew our pledge of loyalty to our country and its flag. Let us resolve, by word and deed, to emphasize the privilege and duty of patriotism.”

Memorial Day Parade

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Blanche Sims Elementary and heads south on Jackson Street, then west on Flint Street and North on Broadway Street in downtown Lake Orion.

Parade-goers can line Flint and Broadway streets to view the parade, which includes military personnel, local scouts and students, community and service organizations and the Lake Orion High School marching band.

Flint, Broadway and Anderson streets will be closed during the parade.

Bicycle Brigade

“Lake Orion American Legion Post 233, in coordination with the Lake Orion Dragons Cycling Team, welcomes all school-age bicyclists to decorate their bicycles and join in the annual Memorial Day Parade,” said Bob Gritzinger, commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 233.

While all Lake Orion school-age children are welcome to participate, riders Pre-K through third grade students must be accompanied by a parent and all participants are required to wear a helmet to ride in the parade, Gritzinger said.

Participants should arrive for judging no later than 10:30 a.m. at Blanche Sims Elementary, 465 E. Jackson St. In addition to a prize, the Best Decorated Bicycle will be honored by leading the Lake Orion Memorial Day Parade Bicycle Brigade.

Orion Veterans Memorial 5 mile run, 5k run/walk

There is still time to enter the 8th annual 2024 Orion Veterans Memorial Day Run.

This year’s race will start/finish on Anderson Street adjacent to the Children’s Park parking lot. Each participant will receive an event dog tag at the finish line.

Day-of check in is near the start/finish beginning at 8 a.m. The 5-mile run begins at 9 a.m. and the 5k run/walk starts at 9:15 a.m. The course is on the Paint Creek Trail and in parts of Lake Orion.

A virtual category is also available for anyone who wants to support the event but does not want, or is unable, to participate in person.

For more information or to register online, go to https://eastsideracing.enmotive.com.

Proceeds from the Memorial Day Run support the long-term maintenance of the Orion Veterans Memorial.